Family Movie Night Tonight @ 5: SING

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum for Family Movie Night on Thursday, July 13th, at 5:00PM. We will be watching SING. Don’t miss out on the fun! Snacks provided. This program is part of the Summer Reading Program: BUILD A BETTER WORLD. For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.

The last Family Movie Night for the summer will be Lego Batman, July 27th at 5pm.  (Jungle Book was previously planned, but changed out for a more recent release)

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

