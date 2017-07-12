City Paving Schedule for the week of July 10

July 11, 2017:

Note: Dates are approximate.

For the week of July 10, 2017, paving crews will be working on the streets west of Third Avenue including First Avenue, Second Avenue, and side streets. Crews are compacting, reshaping, and grinding in preparation for paving around Thursday (July 13, 2017). Once this paving is complete, crews will move to the streets east of Third Avenue, primarily Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, and side streets. The City of Seward is requesting to please avoid driving in these areas if possible, to help crews expedite the process.

Streets already completed: Dieckgraeff Road (from Seward Highway to Maple Street), and Ash and Oak Streets to the Seward Mountain Haven Long Term Care Facility.

If you have questions about this project, please call Public Works at 907-224-4093.