“Captain Ron” Ronald Buckley September 30th, 1934 to July 9th, 2017

Long time Seward resident Ronald Buckley, age 82, passed away July 9th, 2017 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. He was affectionately known as Captain Ron by his friends and family.

He was born in San Diego, California in the year 1934. Captain Ron graduated from Sweet Water High School with the Class of 1952.

Shortly after graduation he joined the US Navy. He proudly served our Nation for over 20 years. Captain Ron spent his time in the Navy both beneath the seas as a submariner and on the waves. He retired as a CPO or Chief Petty Officer.

While he served our Country, Captain Ron accrued a lot of time at sea. This sea time allowed him to become a U.S.C.G. Licensed Captain. After officially becoming a Captain, he started working on vessels based out of the Puget Sound area. He called Washington State his home for some time.

Captain Ron has always spent most of his time at sea. His love of the open ocean kept him away from dry land a lot. Eventually, his work brought him to the City of Seward, Alaska. That day was well over 30 years ago and Seward has been his home port ever since then.

When Captain Ron did not have the sea under his feet, he spent his time with friends socializing. His hobbies and interests included: voraciously reading, cooking, learning new musical instruments, and so much more. He seemed to possess an insatiable hunger for learning.

In his golden years, he frequented the Seward Senior Center fairly often. A weekly art group at the center helped him reignite a passion for the visual arts. He completed a series of beautiful pastel based art pieces after some helpful instruction from the Senior Center.

As per Captain Ron’s wishes, his remains will be privately returned to the sea on an outgoing tide. He was a humble, private, and well-loved man. There will be a public potluck and celebration of life at Tony’s Bar on August 2nd, 2017 at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to:

The Seward Senior Center