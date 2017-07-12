Announcements, Events, Seahawks, Sports

Booster Club Golf Tournament July 29th

by Kim Reierson

The annual Booster Club Golf Tournament will be July 29th at the Birch Ridge Golf Course in Soldotna.  The tournament format is a best ball scramble with an 8am shotgun start.  Cost of the tournament is $100, which includes the longest drive contest, the closest to the pin contest and 2 mulligans.  There will be a picnic lunch and prizes for everyone!  This fundraiser benefits the high school athletic programs.  If you are interested in participating, please contact Kim Reierson at 362-1888 or by email at skiprei@gci.net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Views: 84

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment