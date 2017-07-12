Booster Club Golf Tournament July 29th

The annual Booster Club Golf Tournament will be July 29th at the Birch Ridge Golf Course in Soldotna. The tournament format is a best ball scramble with an 8am shotgun start. Cost of the tournament is $100, which includes the longest drive contest, the closest to the pin contest and 2 mulligans. There will be a picnic lunch and prizes for everyone! This fundraiser benefits the high school athletic programs. If you are interested in participating, please contact Kim Reierson at 362-1888 or by email at skiprei@gci.net.

