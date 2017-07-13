Bluegrass Camp Instructors Performing Thurs July 13 at Rez Art

I just wanted to give you all a heads up that we’ll be hosting two shows at Resurrect Art Coffee House this week. First off, we’ll have the faculty for the current kids’ bluegrass camp performing here on Thursday, July 13. This is always an amazing show and a great way for the students to see their instructors’ talent on display. We’re asking $10 at the door for this show, and we’ll get started at 7pm .

Next, we’ll have the Derral Gleason Trio here on Saturday, July 15 . Gleason’s music is described as “a mix of high-energy from-the-gut melody with muscle rock ’n’ roll, and soul-kissed Texas blues.”

Advertisement

We’re asking a $10-$15 donation at the door and the show starts at 7pm . We hope to see you for either or both of these shows, and, of course, thanks so much for all you do to support Resurrect Art! We appreciate you!