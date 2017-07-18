AVTEC Gym Open, But No Hot Water

A maintenance issue has caused the loss of hot water in the Sports & Rec Gym (or the AVTEC Student Services Center.) We will open regular hours: 9:30 am to 9 pm, but there will be no hot water. We are advised cold water is available. There will be no charge for recreation opportunities tomorrow (Tuesday): racquetball, rock wall (must be pre-certified), open gym, etc.

Call 224-4054 for updates.