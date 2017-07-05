55 Pound King Salmon Bagged Near Seward

At about 4pm this afternoon, the Viking Sportfisher “Forty Niner” arrived in Seward Small Boat Harbor with “one of the largest King Salmon ever brought in to Seward” according to Forty Niner Captain Mike Nelsen. Nelsen with the help of his son Jasen as mate, guided 14 year-old Katelyn Sawyer-Lemme as she landed the monstrous King Salmon (Chinook).

“It was a long, hard hall. This fish kept it’s fight for around 45 minutes. We had a couple of chances we could have lost the fish, but everyone pitched in and came together as a team. It was so cool watching everyone work together. Thankfully, I had the awesome crew of the Forty Niner, Captain Mike Nelson and his right hand Jasen Nelson, who knew exactly what to do in the circumstance. I’d also like to thank my grandpa Tom Sawyer for helping me by lending his strong hands. I don’t think I could have done it without you. We are all so excited for this once in a lifetime experience and I couldn’t be thankful enough.” said Katelyn.

Seward City News was unable to obtain information about the largest King Salmon ever brought into Seward, although the largest ever sport-caught was 97 pounds caught in the Kenai River in 1986, and the largest ever was a 126-pound King salmon taken commercially in 1949. King Salmon usually do not exceed 50 pounds in the Seward region.