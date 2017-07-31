Uncategorized

$35.00 August sports/back to school physicals

Glacier Family Medicine is pleased to once again offer the  August back to school /sports physicals  for $35.00.  This is the 16th year that Glacier Family has offered this special!

Please call Glacier Family Medicine at 907 224 8733 to schedule an appointment. Special price is valid from August 1st until August 31st, 2016.  The $35 must be paid at the time of service and no insurance billing will be done.

