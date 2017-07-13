2017 Mt Marathon Race Posters on display

The 2017 Mt Marathon Race posters are now installed in the display case on the west side of the Senior Center/TYC building at 336 Third Avenue.

The hot pink background color honors local race legend Fred Moore who always races in hot pink shorts. Fred completed his 48th consecutive race this year at age 77 with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 51 seconds. Look for Fred in the 2017 logo by local artist Liza McElroy as the racer with pink shorts and a mountain goat by his side.

The Race Facts and Trivia poster features mostly local racers including Erik Johnson who came in second overall at a blistering 45:22. Chaz DiMarzio, lottery winner and race rookie was the second Seward finisher at 53:33. Crowd favorite Joe Nyholm came in at 1:02:59 despite the limited visibility and heat from wearing his green, smiling Gumby costume.

The incredible Allie Ostrander, winner of the Women’s Race, is the fastest Alaskan woman ever with a time of 49:19. Denali Foldager-Strabel placed fourth overall and was the first Seward finisher with a time of 55:05. Hannah Lafluer, auction winner and rookie, was the second Seward finisher with a time of 56:41 and placed seventh overall. Sarah Glaser, also an auction winner, finished in 12th place at 1:00:27 and was the first Moose Pass finisher.

Ali Papillon from Talkeetna came in 3rd in the Junior Race with a fantastic time of 30 minutes flat, less than a minute behind the winner. And he’s only 12!

Also featured are the winners of each race:

Junior Girls: Molly Gellert, 17, Anchorage 32:53, Junior Boys: Luke Jager, 17, Anchorage, 29:09

Women’s: Allie Ostrander, 20, Soldotna, 49:19

Men’s: Scott Patterson, 25, Anchorage, 44:30

The racers were all winners, but there’s only so much space!

The second poster depicts the Mt Marathon Race Records, including Ralph Hatch who scored the most wins by a Seward man, six in a row, and the first racer to win five in a row. Cedar Bourgeois racked up the most wins by a Seward woman, seven. Miles Knotek of Moose Pass holds the Junior Boys 15-47 Boys Age Group Record with a time of 26:18 at age 16.

To view previous Mt Marathon posters, visit the Seward Chamber of Commerce website at <http://mmr.seward.com/trivia-facts/>

Congratulations to all the racers!

Carol Griswold, Griswold Graphics