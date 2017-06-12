Volunteer Fire Departments test water pumps

The Seward and Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Departments joined forces this afternoon to test the water pumps at Preacher Pond. According Seward Fire Chief Eddie Athey, this is an annual event. From the looks of the strong flow and high plumes of water, the pumps worked! Many thanks to our dedicated fire department volunteers for their hard work to help keep our communities safe!
