Troopers, APD and DOT&PF Partnering to Promote Safety on the Road this Fourth of July

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Many Alaskans will hit the road to get to Fourth of July celebrations over the next week. We’ll be on the road, too! From June 30 to July 8, Alaska State Troopers and our highway safety partners like the Anchorage Police Department (APD) will conduct focused highway enforcement to curb major injury and fatal collisions.

Since highway traffic is expected to be heavy on the Seward and Sterling highways due to numerous events on the Kenai Peninsula, both AST and APD will have a strong presence south of Anchorage. In the Valley, Troopers will be seen in the Knik-Goose Bay Safety Corridor as well as other roadways. DOT&PF officials are working on additional safety measures, including additional clearing, rumble strips and signage along the KGB Safety Corridor. While there is a focus on these congested areas in Southcentral Alaska, focused enforcement efforts will also occur in other areas of the state.

Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors. Troopers, APD and DOT&PF officials also encourage everyone to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Funding for the focused highway enforcement was provided in part by grant sources distributed through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.