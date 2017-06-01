Seward Parks and Rec Bulletin

Exit Glacier Run Letter of Thanks!

Thanks to our dedicated and committed sponsors: the Terry Pollard Family, who graciously sponsored this event in Terry’s memory. We are grateful for the facilities at the Resurrection Roadhouse. Thank you Brad Siemsen & Dan Roby at Kenai Fjord Tours for driving the shuttle buses to the start. Thanks to the Seward Police Department who worked with us in conjunction with the Torch Run.

The Terry Pollard Memorial Exit Glacier Race in 2017 had many great competitors. The event was filled with many individuals, families, friends, and groups, who came to support this great event. We had walkers, joggers, runners, and competitive runners, which all made for a very fun event and an exciting atmosphere. There were exciting close finishes with racers that came across the finish line at the same time. Thanks to all those who cheered on the runners at the finish line. This year’s race proved to be another successful event! Go online to view results at www.cityofseward.us or www.runsignup.com

Adult Co-Ed Softball Leagues

Competitive league Competitive league begins on Sunday, June 4 th

Recreation E League Recreation E League begins on Tuesday, June 6



?Questions? Please Contact Austin Ledford at 224-4054 or aledford@cityofseward.net

Bear’s Den B&B Bear Bell Run Fri, June 9th

One mile race just for kids along Waterfront Bike Path for ages 3 – 11. Check in at Branson Pavilion at 10:30 race starts at 11am. Register at S&R (519 4th Ave). Call 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net for more information.

Youth Soccer

The sun is shining, days are getting longer…..and SPRD is busy planning our upcoming soccer season. We have the following spring & summer soccer events in the works!

Seward Youth Soccer League Soccer Play Day at the Elementary Soccer Field Wed, June 14th at 2pm. Kick off another great season of youth soccer at SPRD’s Soccer Play Day. Kids ages 3-12 are invited to learn drills, go through skill stations and play games. Soccer play day is a great introduction to the sport and a great refresher for the soccer league veterans.

Subway Tri-Harder-Thon

Want to challenge yourself and enjoy the outdoors at the same time? Sign up for this year’s Subway Tri-Harder-Thon – Seward’s own Adventure Triathlon! Sat, July 22nd starting at Primrose Campground area, this race consists of a 5 mile Kayak (Kenai Lake); 6 mile Trail Run (Primrose/Meridan Trail); 15 mile road bike (Grayling/Meridian trailhead to Seward). Go to www.runsignup.com or contact Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Sports and Recreation Summer schedule:

Open Tue – Fri 9:30am to 9pm closed Sat, Sun & Mon.

Advertisement

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Sauna hours are every Thursday from 7 to 9pm

Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

Challenger British Soccer Camp June 19th – 23rd Online Registration Now Open!

Challenger British Soccer Camp is planned for June 19 – 23rd at the Elementary Soccer Field. Free jersey if registered by 5/5!

On-line Registration is now available for the British Soccer Camp, to be held June 19 – 23rd FREE Jersey if registered 45 days prior to camp! www.challengersports.com ; dleeming@challengersports.com or call Austin at 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

First Kicks ages 3 to 4 $90

Mini Soccer ages 5 to 6 $106

Player Development ages 6 to 9 $111

Player Development ages10-13 $111

The Teen Rec Room

The Teen Rec Room held a costume contest for the Mermaid Festival, which was a huge success!

Join the Teens on May 30th for fun and games that will end in a pancake dinner. May 31st is our Open Mic night, Karaoke and Talent night from 7 – 9pm

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC and is open is open for HS & MS Tue – Thu 2:30 – 10pm; Fri 2:30 – 6pm Middle School: 2:30 – 11pm for High School; Saturdays HS Only: 2:30 – 11pm. This program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. Come hang out with us!

TYC Press Release:

Summer Camp Registration has begun. This year’s program focuses on outdoor activities and STEM Programs. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open sign up now as we are filling up fast. Regular registration fee is $60 3 weeks prior to that week of camp. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

TYC Adventure Camp is designed for MS age kids and offers programs all summer long. Each week long camp has a theme which is focused on and the activities that will engage and excited Middle School ages kids. Many weeks offer an overnight trip camping and hiking. The program themes are STEM based with a lot of outdoor adventure. 12 weeks of camp begin on May 30, Sign up now Call 224-5472 or find the brochures on line at the City of Seward web page under Parks and Rec and TYC.