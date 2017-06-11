Seward High Seahawks Take Off at State

When Seward High School track star Hunter Kratz began to race the 3200m at the state finals in Palmer, he knew immediately something was wrong. Normally one of the fastest athletes in the state in this event, Kratz finished with a time of 10:05.46, well-behind his expectations. After the event, Kratz was taken to a local doctor’s clinic and received a frustrating diagnosis: strep throat. His meet, his season, and his high school track career were over.

“It’s just a blip for Hunter,” said Seward High head track coach, Andrew Scrivo, in an interview with the Seward City News. “But his career is just beginning.” Kratz, whose impressive season saw him shatter several school records (including one for the 1600m which had stood for over 30 years), will soon be moving on to bigger things when he attends Chadron State College on a full-ride track scholarship. Chadron State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Missing one of its biggest stars, the Seward High School Seahawks would have to tighten their game to stay competitive. Luckily, the team had many other athletes ready to bear the torch of leadership at the culminating event of a season packed with outstanding achievements.

“Zen Petrosius was possibly the MVP of the meet,” said Scrivo. Known affectionately as “The Lion” by his teammates, Petrosius set personal records in virtually every event he competed in and helped lead the Seahawks to victory in the men’s 4X400m relay along with teammates Beau Freiberg, Nik Pahno, and Connor Spanos.

Freiberg, Pahno and Spanos also teamed with Trapper Allen to take second in the 4x200m relay.

Advertisement

On the women’s side, sophomore and rising star Coral Petrosius became the state champion in high jump, and—along with Ruby Lindquist, Sadie Lindquist and Kalista Rodriguez—led the Seahawks to second place in women’s 4x400m relay.

Ruby Lindquist, one of the members of the second-place-finishing 4x200m relay squad, unleashed another of the Seahawk’s most impressive performances, finishing runner-up in the 800m and 1600m and coming in 4th in the 3200m.

Other notable results for the Seahawks included Connor Spanos’s 4th place finish in the men’s 400m and Coral Petrosius’s 4th place finish in the women’s discus. Senior Eli Davis also set a personal record in the 12lb shotput finals with a toss of 39 feet 6 inches.

Scrivo was also extremely pleased with the outstanding performance of the team’s youngest members, including freshmen Ally Chryss, Kalista Rodriguez, Connor Spanos and Shayne Sullivan. With such exciting young athletes, the future of the Seahawks’ track program will remain bright for years to come.

The complete Seahawks lineup included Connor Spanos, Ally Chryss, Nik Pahno, Kalista Rodriguez, Hunter Kratz, Zen Petrosius, Ruby Lindquist, Coral Petrosius, Emma Armand, Emma Moore, Steven Osborn, Kriziel Sarmiento, Shayne Sullivan, Trapper Allen, Eli Davis, Nele Hohenstein, Beau Freiberg, Riley Von Borstel, Sophia Dow, Sadie Lindquist, and Sarah Meinema.

For a full listing of the results from the state championship, please visit the athletic.net Alaska track and field page.