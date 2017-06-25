Seward Community Weed Pull 2017

Seward, AK –Kenai Fjords National Park is partnering with the Kenai Peninsula Cooperative Weed Management Area (KP-CWMA) to sponsor a Seward Community Weed Pull on Friday June 30, 2017 from 10a.m. to 3p.m. at the Seward Middle School. We will be hand pulling the invasive plant Bird Vetch (Vicia cracca). Everyone is welcome and this event is very family and child-friendly! Stay as long as you want! For more information contact Christina Kriedeman at 907-422-0542.

