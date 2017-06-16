Seward Community Health Center Now Open Saturdays

Starting June 17, Seward Community Health Center (SCHC) will be open on Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm this summer.

The new schedule comes on the heels of Executive Director Craig Ambrosiani’s first day on May 1. SCHC’s founding Executive Director, Patrick Linton, retired at the end of April.

Ambrosiani says the expanded hours are a positive change for primary healthcare in Seward, commenting, “We will be available for local residents and visitors that have been using the emergency room for low-acuity visits, or delaying visits due to their work schedule.”

One provider will be available for Saturday appointments, at least initially. This may change, depending on demand for Saturday appointments.

In addition to regular weekly Saturday hours, pediatrician Dr. Jodi Elliott will continue to hold clinics every other month. Her next visit to Seward will be Saturday, July 15.

Patients are encouraged to call 907-224-CARE (2273) with questions or to make an appointment. Same-day appointments are usually available, and walk-ins are welcome on Saturdays.

New summer hours at SCHC effective June 17, 2017:

Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday Closed