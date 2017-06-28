SeaView Community Services is looking for a part-time Direct Service Provider (DSP)

SeaView Community Services is now hiring a part time Direct Service Provider (DSP). DSP’s provide individualized services, basic care, skills training and support to adults and youths with disabilities, serious mental illness or severe emotional disturbances. In the role of DSP, you will have the privilege of assisting fellow community members. Ways in which you may provide assistance include:

· Hands on assistance with daily living skills such as budgeting, maintaining a clean home, and medication reminders

· Community activities and outings such as running errands, shopping and hiking

· Assisting clients in their employment throughout the community

· Assisting with clients from elementary through high school through activity based programs such as, playground and park visits as well as arts and crafts

The starting wage for this position is $14.50 per hour.

SeaView Community Services has great benefits including; retirement, medical, paid holiday and over three weeks of paid vacation. To apply contact us via email at hr@seaviewseward.org, in person at 302 Railway Ave. or call us at 224-5257 for an application.