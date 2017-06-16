Scotch Pines Training Testimonial- Classes Begin in Seward June 22

Back by popular demand, Scotch Pines Dog Training is returning to Seward on June 22.

Graduate Testimony:

We are dog people, always have been. When we got our new dog Aimee from the shelter she was timid, animal aggressive, and basically uncontrollable. The Scotch Pines Training changed all that! Now we have a happy, confident, well behaved dog that is a pleasure to take into nearly any situation. Take your dog to the class, it is life changing!

-Bill, Peggy and Aimee

Your dog will progress from kindergarten to graduation in 9 weeks and class is held once a week for two hours.

No food treats

No shock collars

No clickers

No panic

No leashes (after week 6 of 9)

Does that sound like fiction to you? It could be your story! Our obedience program is truly amazing!

Classes fill up quick so book your slot today!

For more information visit www.spdogtraining.com or call 907-290-5648