Salmon fishing is hot at SMIC Spring Creek

The small parking lot at the day-use Spring Creek Beach on the east side of the bay is almost always full as salmon fishing is hot. The new SMIC breakwater is already providing calm water in the channel for fishers as well as vessels. Work continues on the breakwater, as well as the large uplands area where a side loader is spreading dirt from the large pile.
Carol Griswold
