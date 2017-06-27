New Seward City Flags for sale NOW at the Museum!

Advertisement

Be the first business or residence on your block to show your Seward pride with a beautiful 3-ft x 5-ft OFFICIAL SEWARD CITY FLAG, now available for purchase at the Seward Museum (downstairs from the Library) thanks to funding from the Resurrection Bay Historical Society. Available at much lower price than if purchased individually online, only $46.73+tax (=$50). Limited quantities so get one while they last. The Museum is open Tues-Sat 12p-5p and Sun 1p-5p.