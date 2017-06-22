Nash Road wreck Mile 3

Yesterday at Mile 3 Nash Road, a semi-truck hauling a trailer went off the road and plunged into a steep ravine, landing on its right side. Webb’s Towing and Recovery from Anchorage was hired to pull the two units up and out with their massive tow trucks. The tow truck operator speculated that the tires caught the soft shoulder and sucked the truck off the road. The status of the driver is unknown.

Please drive carefully around this recovery operation as the southbound lane is closed.

Carol Griswold

