Mt Marathon Runner to NCAA Division I Steeplechase Crown

As reported in an ADN article, by Doyle Woody, Alaskan athlete, Allie Ostrander, age 20, has just won the NCAA Division I Steeplechase Crown. Allie is a college freshman from Soldotna, Alaska, attending Boise State. The 3,000-meter Steeplechase title was captured at an event held in Eugene, Oregon, this Saturday with a winning time of 9:41.31 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Allie, a Kenai Central graduate, is known to Seward as a six-time junior race champion of the Mt. Marathon race, and holds the senior women’s record for second fastest time.

” She owns the Alaska high school records at 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and won a prep national championship in cross country. Last summer, as the only teenager and college runner in the field, she finished eighth in the 5,000 meters in 15:24.74 at the U.S. Olympic Trials.” -Doyle Woody for ADN

Advertisement

Congratulations to Allie and her family. See the full Alaska Dispatch Article here:

https://www.adn.com/sports/running/2017/06/10/soldotnas-allie-ostrander-seizes-ncaa-division-i-steeplechase-crown/