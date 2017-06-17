Moose Pass Summer Solstice Festival today and Sunday

The Moose Pass Summer Solstice Festival runs today from 11 to 9 pm and Sunday June 18 from noon to 5 pm.

Enjoy live music, food booths, Beer Garden, vendors, carnival games, bake sale, T-shirts, mugs, glasses with this year’s beautiful logo by local artist Sarah Glaser. There’s a raffle for a $500 sponsored by Moose Pass Sportsmen’s Club, a handmade one-of-a-kind knife by I.R.B.I. Knives and a bronze work by Shawn McDonald. Tickets are only $1 each. 100% of the proceeds go to the Moose Pass Sportsmen’s Club to benefit community events, the Community Hall, scholarships, library, school events, and the fire department.

SATURDAY’S MUSIC June 17th

Schafer & Chris 11:00 – Noon

Old Timber 12:30 – 1:30 pm

JP DeBrhul 1:45 – 2:20 pm

Plan B 2:30 – 3:00 pm

JunoSmile 3:20 – 4:00 pm

Bayu Glaceé 4:30 – 6:00 pm

Tanana Rafters 6:30 – 9:00 pm

SUNDAY’S MUSIC June 18th Pretty Gritty Noon -2:00

For more information check out the webpage at <https://www.facebook.com/Moose-Pass-Summer-Solstice-Festival-362408407159617/>

Bring a friend!