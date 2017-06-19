Michael Howard and Kory Quinn to Play at Rez Art June 23

From Micheley Kowalski- Hi Coffee House Friends! I just wanted to make sure you know about our show coming up on Friday, June 23. Michael Howard is back, this time playing with Kory Quinn. Kory played a great show here last summer, and this duo won’t disappoint. Kory’s music is described as “train-hoppin’, foot-stompin’ hobo blues.” Here’s a bit more about his music: “Quinn’s songwriting is adroit and surefooted, offering sturdily constructed country, folk, and Cajun-tinged songs … that are short and sweet but packed with clever lines, sentimental harmonies and twangy fills. All that makes them the kind of songs that hang around your brain like honky-tonk regulars. Amongst his self penned road-worn material are stories and song that harken back to old-time drinking songs and heart rending country standards.”

Advertisement

This will be Michael’s THIRD time at Rez Art this year (I think he might like this place), and he’s been giving us great shows every visit. Check out his song “The Tallest Man in Idaho” on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=TRlHIXRA0Wc

I hope you can come out and join us on Friday for a great evening of music and stories with these two incredible musicians.

The show starts at 7pm and we’re asking for a $10-15 donation at the door.