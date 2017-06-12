Uncategorized

Lost Dog, Chewie

by SCN Admin

Chewie was last seen near Nash Road on June 11th at the JJK Campsite.  He is wearing a Hamburger and Fries Collar. No ID Tag. He’s very friendly.

If found contact Mel at 907-310-4686

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Post Views: 87
Author: SCN AdminUnless otherwise noted, this content was submitted by a third-party and posted by a Seward City News Website Administrator

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment