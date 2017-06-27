A Letter of Thanks from Rhett Sieverts

My name is Rhett Sieverts. I attended Seward Elementary, Middle and High School and graduated this May. I was awarded several local scholarships and would like to thank the Seward Seahawks Athletic Booster Club, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 5, and all of the Seward businesses who contributed to Seward High School scholarships this year: Apollo Restaurant, Dr. Michael P. Moriarty, Essential One, Harmon Construction, J&R Fisheries, Marathon Fisheries, Metco Inc., North Star Terminal Stevedore, Ray’s Waterfront Restaurant, Shoreside Petroleum Inc., and Urbach’s.

I am inspired by the tremendous generosity and support of our community and sincerely appreciate the financial assistance in continuing my education. I am looking forward to the future, both short and long term and am excited to take advantage of every opportunity that is given to me. I am proud to be from Seward and hope one day to be able to pay this forward and help other students achieve their goals as you have helped me. Thank you again.

Advertisement

Rhett Sieverts