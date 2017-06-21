Letter to the Editor from Nicholas Reaume on Proposition One

My name is Nicholas Reaume. I wrote this reaching out to my fellow Alaskans on the Kenai Peninsula. Our cannabis community is a hard working collection of families. And we are working hard to create a safe, industry in Alaska for years to come. I want Alaska to know that Proposition One on our October ballot will destroy what we have created.

I’m writing you this letter, I have something to say.

I’m going to bring it to you for solstice, our longest day.

I have very little time, only so many words to write.

I’d like to thank my fellow Alaskans for standing tall,

And helping win the fight.

As the era of prohibition is over, and a fresh one breaks through,

A new era of the people is what we have to look forward to.

For those of you that know, and those who can’t say they do,

I would like to offer some knowledge about this plant that is true.

Cannabinoid receptors that lie naturally in our brain,

Allow this medicine to help us, and dull most every pain.

The sickest of the dying, can be the strongest of the weak

Even if their outlook is dim and very bleak.

From seizures to cancer, and depression the same.

Fibromyalgia, those who live in pain.

ADHD, to the HIV.