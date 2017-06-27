Last Call for 2017 Mount Marathon Race Volunteers

It’s a great way to get involved in Seward’s most famous annual event, whether or not you’re a runner!

July 4th is less than a week away, and we still need volunteers to help with all three races:

Junior’s (8:45 to 10:45 am),

Women’s (10:45 am to 1:30 pm)

Men’s (1:30 to 4:30 pm)

This year, we are again registering volunteers online through SignUp Genius, where you can see which spots have not been filled. Just follow this link, and be sure to click “Submit” at the end.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094eabaf22a75-mtmarathon1

Many open spots are for Setting Up Fencing and the Finish Line at 4th and Adams, from 6:00 am to 8:30 am on July 4th.

We also need assistance with Crowd Control in the Rock Chute at the base of the mountain, especially for the men’s race (10:45 to 1:30 pm). “Crowd Control” involves keeping spectators from interfering with the runners.

Finally, we need help taking down all the finish line and race route fencing at the end of the day, between 4:30 and 7:00 pm.

More information and position descriptions are available at http://mmr.seward.com/volunteer-2/volunteer-check/ .

Thanks to all of those who have already volunteered their time!

The Mt. Marathon Race Committee