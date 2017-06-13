Are you or do you know someone who is at risk for an opioid overdose?

Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Alaska. Narcan is an easy medication you can give to someone who is overdosing. It may save their life.
Adults can get free Narcan nasal spray kits at the Seward or Kenai Public Health Center.
Call to schedule your confidential appointment at Public Health, 907-335-3400
Prevent dependence, get help, save a life.
|
Advertisement
Public Health is available in Seward on specific dates, call to make an appointment.
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.