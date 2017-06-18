Announcements, City of Seward, Library Museum, Technology

Internet Safety Meeting at the Library Museum

by Seward Community Library & Museum

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Seward Community Library & Museum

Internet Safety Meeting

Tuesday, June 20th

6 PM

Community Room

Join us for a discussion about internet filtering and other internet safety matters in order to qualify for E-Rate Program funding for communication services at the Library Museum.  This program is also known as the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, which is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).  We will discuss our Internet Safety Policy, filtering practices and answer questions about internet safety and the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

Advertisement

Post Views: 92
Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment