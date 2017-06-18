Internet Safety Meeting at the Library Museum

Advertisement

Seward Community Library & Museum

Internet Safety Meeting

Tuesday, June 20th

6 PM

Community Room

Join us for a discussion about internet filtering and other internet safety matters in order to qualify for E-Rate Program funding for communication services at the Library Museum. This program is also known as the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, which is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). We will discuss our Internet Safety Policy, filtering practices and answer questions about internet safety and the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).