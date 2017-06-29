Fun Allowed on Forest Service Lands- but Not Fireworks

Anchorage, AK (June 29, 2017) – As the fourth of July approaches, the Chugach National Forest becomes a popular destination for recreational activities. Forest Service officials urge residents and forest visitors to keep wildfire prevention in mind and reminds residents and visitors that at all times all types of fireworks are prohibited on the Chugach National Forest year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.

Additionally, a temporary fire prohibition on building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire including charcoal within the Exit Glacier area has been ordered. This order is in effect from June 30, 2017 through midnight July 9, 2017 and applies to Forest Service lands accessed off of Exit Glacier Road.

All visitors are urged to take care not to be the cause of a wildfire. Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave. There are monetary penalties for fireworks possession on the national forest. Violators can be subject to a citation and fine with a maximum penalty of $5,000 or up to six months in jail. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs. Those costs can be substantial, often running into hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.