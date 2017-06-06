FREE Empowering Self-Defense Class for Women June 13th at 7pm

FREE Empowering Self-Defense Class for Women

The Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault (DVSA) Program and Seward’s Disability Abuse Response Team (DART) are co-hosting a self-defense class TUESDAY, JUNE 13TH from 7-9pm in the wrestling room at the high school. We’d love for you to join us!

Join us as we:

1) discuss ways to de-escalate a situation, &

2) practice tactile response

Women of ALL ages and abilities are welcome. People are invited to practice the defense moves we learn, but can participate at their own comfort level (***women under 18yrs. old need to bring an adult***)

We want to be clear that preventing violence is NOT the job of a victim or survivor. This class is meant to showcase empowerment, not to blame individuals for being unable to stop violence when it happens to them.

Email DVSA_Coordinator@seaviewseward.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-empowering-self-defense-class-for-women-tickets-35149467002 to RSVP.

*This first class is for women, only. Stay tuned for more inclusive trainings!