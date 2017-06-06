FREE Empowering Self-Defense Class for Women June 13th at 7pm

FREE Empowering Self-Defense Class for Women
The Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault (DVSA) Program and Seward’s Disability Abuse Response Team (DART) are co-hosting a self-defense class TUESDAY, JUNE 13TH from 7-9pm in the wrestling room at the high school. We’d love for you to join us!
Join us as we:
1) discuss ways to de-escalate a situation, &
2) practice tactile response
|
Advertisement
Women of ALL ages and abilities are welcome. People are invited to practice the defense moves we learn, but can participate at their own comfort level (***women under 18yrs. old need to bring an adult***)
We want to be clear that preventing violence is NOT the job of a victim or survivor. This class is meant to showcase empowerment, not to blame individuals for being unable to stop violence when it happens to them.
Email DVSA_Coordinator@seaviewseward.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-empowering-self-defense-class-for-women-tickets-35149467002 to RSVP.
*This first class is for women, only. Stay tuned for more inclusive trainings!
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.