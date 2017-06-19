Family Sought for Questioning in Pike County Mass Murder Believed to Be on the Kenai Peninsula

Ohio authorities are seeking more information regarding a family spotted in Alaska this weekend. Members of the Wagner family have not been identified as suspects in the Pike County mass murder. However, authorities do want to question them for more information regarding the killing spree that left eight people dead in April of 2016. The persons sought are George “Billy” Wagner, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward “Jake” Wagner. The family was seen at a church in Kenai yesterday.

According to a Press Release from the Ohio authorities, investigators are “interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition.”

“Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.”

Their pictures are here below. The Dayton Daily News article cited below has more information regarding the case.

http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/crime–law/pike-county-murders-alaska-pastor-says-ohio-family-interest-attended-church-sunday/06QvCpPXYWyecVs4UY9anM/?