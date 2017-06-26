European Running Phenom Kilian Jornet Will Not Compete in 2017 Mt. Marathon Race

By Brian Wright for Seward City News-

When world-renowned mountain runner Kilian Jornet finished the 2015 Mount Marathon Race with a time of 41 minutes and 48 seconds, he shattered the coveted course record by more than a minute.

The Mount Marathon Race, which will celebrate its 90th running on the 4th of July this year, is a long-standing Alaskan tradition and a test piece for trail and mountain runners of the region.

During the 2015 race Jornet and his girlfriend Emelie Forsberg, both first time Mt. Marathon competitors and European citizens, broke the men’s and women’s records respectively. Last year’s race, however, saw Anchorage runner David Norris reclaim the race’s highest honor for American (and Alaskan) athletes, shaving 22 seconds off Jornet’s time and setting the stage for what many hoped would be a rematch between the two runners.

Some may be disappointed to learn that Jornet will not be competing in this year’s event.

“Kilian really loved the race and would come back at some point,” Jornet’s press team member, Laura Font, informed the Seward City News in an email interview. “This year he’ll be preparing for other races such as the Hardrock (100) in Colorado.” The Hardrock 100 Ultramarathon, which Jornet holds the records for in both the clockwise and counterclockwise iterations, will be held this year on July 14th in Silverton, Colorado.

Jornet is one of the world’s premier mountain runners and distance racers. His “Summits of My Life” project includes bold attempts to break the ascent/descent records on several of the world’s most famous mountains. He is the current or past record holder on Denali, the Matterhorn, Mount Blanc and Mount Everest (from the North).

Jornet’s absence at this year’s race may remove one storyline from the event, but it opens up the competition for other racers, which will include a bevy of premier athletes from all over Alaska, the United States and abroad.