Dorothy Marie Murtha, 1928-2017

Dorothy Marie Murtha, age 89, of Aitkin died peacefully on Monday, June 20th 2017 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, MN. Dorothy was born January 7th, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota daughter to Nathaniel and Louise (Gaetz) Fish.

Dorothy was married to Thomas P. Murtha on May 13th, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dorothy worked many years as a ward clerk in the Emergency Room at St. Cloud Hospital while raising her 5 children. Dorothy loved the outdoors, swimming, fishing, boating and camping by the lakes. Annual trips across different regions of the United States and Canada with her young children and husband were highlights of the early years. As the children became adults Tom and Dorothy’s travel became focused on where the children planted their roots: Minneapolis, Anchorage, Seattle, Steven’s Point and Seward, AK.

After the passing of husband Tom on October 20, 1995, Dorothy pulled up her roots and moved to Seward, AK to help her daughter with her small business, where she leaves many dear friends. After 10 years Dorothy returned to Minnesota to finally truly retire and watch her great-grandchildren grow.

Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Tom, brother, George Fish, sister Helen (Paul) Hardin and sister-in-law Jamie, son Gerald and grandson, Stephen. Dorothy is survived by her children, Thomas (Stefanie Lenway) Murtha of Minneapolis, daughter in-law, Rosemary Murtha of Stevens Point, WI, Michael (Terry) Murtha of Anchorage, AK, Mark (Marta Simons) Murtha of McGregor, MN and Mari Susan “Sue” (Michael) Banas, Honolulu, HI, her grandchildren, Morgan Murtha, Jennifer (Scott) Grosskreutz, Katie (Brett) Nelson and Rico (Shannon) Murtha, great-grandchildren, Peyton, Maya, Isabelle and Dekker and her siblings, Lt. General Howard Fish of Texas, Mary Lou Kammler of Milwaukee, WI, Harriet “Joey” (Jim) Wall of CO, Natalie (Carl) Rosen of Spring Park, MN and Nathaniel “Nat” (Joyce) Fish of St. Cloud, MN. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews & great nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Cathedral Chapel, 25 8th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Riverwood Healthcare Center for the compassionate care she received and also Aicota Health Care Center for the attention and companionship.