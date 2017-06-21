Where Do Democracy Builders Go Now?

Presentation by Patrick Reilly

Seward Community Library & Museum

Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 5pm

Community Room

Light refreshments provided

Join us for an enlightening and fascinating presentation with Patrick Reilly, former Seward resident, who will relate his insights from his 2009 to 2015 period in Kosovo as a Senior Legal Officer with the Organization for Security and Co-operation of Europe to help rebuild Kosovo’s war-torn society and develop a democracy.

Biography

Patrick Reilly is a University of Salamanca Global and International Studies Faculty Member (Salamanca, Spain) and active with international organizations to develop individual and community adaptive leadership skills. Patrick combines legal and advanced public administration management skills with political experience to help decision makers move forward in a productive manner.

Previously, Patrick was a Senior Legal Officer with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. First seconded by Ireland, and then by the United States, Patrick worked in the disputed territory of Kosovo to improve compliance with international human rights standards within a hybrid common law/civil law court system.

Prior to international postings Patrick spent his adult life in Alaska (mostly in Seward) where he was an elected Assembly Member for the Kenai Peninsula Borough; politically appointed City Clerk for the City of Seward; a State of Alaska governor appointee to Alaska’s Fishermen’s Fund Advisory and Appeals Council; attorney with his own civil and criminal law practice; and an Assistant Borough Attorney for the North Slope Borough.

In addition to a recent Diploma in Hispanic Studies from the University of Salamanca, Patrick received his high school degree from Bronx High School of Science, his BA in Economics from the University of Alaska, his JD from Albany Law School, and his MPA from Harvard University.