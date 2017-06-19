Come Out to These Great Kenai Peninsula Car Shows

Alaska is known for many things including glaciers, hot springs, frontier land and friendly people. With all the amazing things Alaska offers, you can rest assured that when it comes to car shows, you won’t find a better show anywhere else like you will find in Alaska.

There are many car enthusiasts living in and near the Seward area and it’s easy to find some of the best classics lined up to show off at a local car show. If you have your own, make sure to enter it into one of the events today and be sure work with a good transporter to schedule shipment to a show! You can then show off your baby to those out there!

Why a Car Show?

If you’re wondering why choose a car show to visit, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of. If you love classic cars, cars, muscle cars or anything else that pertains to cars then these are the events you want to visit. Many of them happen throughout all of Alaska. Make the most use of them when you visit them today!

Eddy’s Automotive Maintenance Seward Car Show

Come out to Seward for one of the biggest car shows being put on. Happening on September 2 from 9AM to 5PM. You can make sure to check out the latest and greatest in classics and hot rods. This year’s theme is going to be “Roaring 20’s and Gangsters” so make sure to dress appropriately and have a good time! There will be a little bit of everything for visitors to enjoy. For more info, call Eddy at (907) 491-0231 or visit http://www.49thstatestreetrodders.com/id4.html.

Taste of Portage Classic Car and Truck Show

Come out on August 26 for a good time, classic cars and great people. Have a taste of all that Portage, Alaska offers when it comes to visiting this event. With plenty of vendors, a lot of activities and much more, this is a great event for the whole family to enjoy. Come out to Cook Street in Downtown Portage, AK from 10AM to 3PM. For more info on this event, call (608)742-6242 or visit https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/374/File/carshowflyer17.pdf.

Soldotna Parade and Car Show

Come out and enjoy a parade and car show at this exciting city of Alaska. Enjoy looking at some of the classics, hot rods and newer vehicles from those that want to show them off. If you have a classic, this is a great event to enter it into. With trophies being given, there is a lot that goes into this exciting event. Come out on July 22 at 4PM for the car show, the parade is before then. Happening at Dave Hutchings in Soldotna, AK. For more info, visit http://alaskacorvette.net/calendar.html.

These car shows welcome one and all to not only come out and view the classics, but to also enter your own classic and have a little fun. Enjoy a bit more that comes from each show by checking things out in person and seeing for yourself what these shows offer. Bring the whole family, grab a bite to eat, enjoy the car show in person.