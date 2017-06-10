City Council Work Session on Housing June 12

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:
Monday, June 12, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
K.M. Rae Building, 125 Third Avenue
TOPIC: Discuss Housing With The Chamber Of Commerce, Local Realtors, Local Contractors, And The Public
The work session will commence in the K.M. Rae Building, 125 Third Avenue, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.
