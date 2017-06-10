City Council Work Session on Housing June 12

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

K.M. Rae Building, 125 Third Avenue

TOPIC: Discuss Housing With The Chamber Of Commerce, Local Realtors, Local Contractors, And The Public

The work session will commence in the K.M. Rae Building, 125 Third Avenue, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.