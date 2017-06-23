Catabatic Charters Open House Monday June 26

Catabatic Charters is now offering day and overnight sailing charters in Resurrection Bay and the Kenai Fjords National Park. Climb aboard the 63 foot sailboat Catabatic on Monday, June 26 for an open house and meet Captain Chris and Patti to learn about their new charter business and the features of the vessel.

You will find them on F Float in Seward Small Boat Harbor from noon to 8 pm. For more information call (907) 750-6054.