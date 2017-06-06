Brian Walker Celebration of Life Friday June 9th

Brian Thomas Walker was born May 2, 1966 in Anchorage, Alaska. He passed at home, surrounded by family, on June 6, 2017, after a brave battle with cancer. He was 51 years old.

Brian graduated from Chugiak High School in 1984. He attended DeVry Technical Institute, and then AVTEC, when he completed his certification in Information Technology top in his class.

“Why would I describe who I am? It doesn’t matter who you are – what matters is who your aren’t,” was Brian’s motto. He was a well known figure in Seward through a colorful kaleidoscope of activity – volunteering for the Food Bank, Fourth of July Parade, and Alaska Film Fest; acting with the Port City Players; driving cab with his papillon Dude as a co-pilot, bouncing at the Yukon Bar, and night auditing for the Breeze Inn. Brian was an avid photographer, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fantasy literature, and gaming.

Brian embodied the concept of “Family First” and enjoyed his role as father immensely. He is survived by his former wife, Cindy Rea Ayers, their son, Shane Thomas Walker of Seward, her son, Jarryd Ayers, and granddaughter, Lillie Ann Rae Ayers, of Montrose, Colorado; his former wife, Stephanie A. Roberts, their son, Michael Bryant Walker, and daughter, Lauren Elise Walker of Anchorage; his former wife and devoted companion, Rachel Corinne Banse, their daughter, Destiny Kahlan Rose Walker, and her sons, Issac Arthur and Steven Charles Osborn of Seward; and the love of his life, Julie Koffler Pederson of Maui, Hawaii.

Brian is survived by his mother, Beverlie Anne Fincher, and preceded by Beverlie’s husband, William Charles Fincher of Kent, Washington; along with his sister, Jessica LaVona M. Cacciola, her husband, Paul David Cacciola, and their sons, Nicholas Ian and Jack Anthony of Maple Valley, Washington.

Brian was preceded by his father, Thomas Chester Walker, and survived by Tom’s wife, Dona M. Walker; her daughter, Dorene Michele Lorenz, and granddaughter, Casmir Autumn Lorenz; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Ann and Michael Edward Insalaco, Lisa’s sons, Brendan Allan and Justin Bryce McMurray, Michael’s son, Mikel Edward, and daughter, Yvonne Marie, and their daughter, Samantha Morgan Insalaco of Seward. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held June 9th, at the Breeze Inn Motel Bar at 2 p.m.. Brian’s ashes will be interned at private family ceremonies at the Seward and Ninilchik Cemeteries. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Brian’s Breeze Inn family for their strong and unwavering support.