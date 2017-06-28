Boat for Sale – 22 foot Grayling

PRICE REDUCED by $2000! …

Just in time for summer fishing! Well maintained 22 foot aluminum runabout that is very dependable. The hull was manufactured by Grayling Boats in 1982, the main outboard is a 1998 Yamaha 250 HP 2 stroke Saltwater series V-6. The kicker is a 2004 Yamaha 15 HP 4 stroke. The main engine has a “jack plate”, a hydraulic lift for raising the engine to run in shallow water (I have had this boat in Bear Glacier lake several times). Dual batteries. New Garmin GPS & VHF radio in 2014. 30 Lb anchor with 25 ft of chain & 600 ft of rope. Electric windlass. Bench seats convert into a bed for 2. Plenty of rod holders. Dual 40 gallon fuel tanks (80 gallons total), automatic oil injection, no mixing fuel. Swim step. Rack on top for tying down a small zodiac or kayak(s). 1996 dual axle King trailer. Please call Brian @ 362-8373. $21,900

