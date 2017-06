Public Health Nurse will be available June 7-8 and June 21-22.

Call (907) 335-3400

Services Available

For Children

* Well Child Exams for 6 Years and under

* Immunizations for 18 years and under

For Ages 29 years and under

* STI Screening and Treatment

* Birth Control

* Well Woman Exam

* Immunizations

TB Screening and Follow-up for All Ages