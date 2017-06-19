AVTEC Gym Will Close Early on Tuesday June 20

Parks and Rec will close the Sports and Rec program at the AVTEC Gym EARLY on Tues, June 20. The gym will close at 5pm. The City water department will be working on the water lines, and will have to shut off water to the building. Please share the news. (We do plan to be open future Tuesday nights, although we continue to seek out adult staff or volunteers to work.) We apologize if this affects your sauna schedule or other recreation plans.

