Applique 3-D Quilting Artist Joan Shay Trunk Show June 16 in Soldotna

The Kenai Peninsula Quilting Guild is sponsoring a Trunk Show by Joan Shay. This show is open to the public at no charge. Joan Shay’s Petal Play, “ appli-bond” method appeals to both beginners and experts because you can also utilize this technique successfully in your own designs. Joan offers an exciting informative trunk show which features approximately 50 of her quilt design projects.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 128 Soldotna Avenue, Soldotna

When: Friday, June 16, 2017, at 7:OO p.m.