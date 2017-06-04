4th. of July Fireworks Cruise with Seward Ocean Excursions

4th of July fireworks with Seward Ocean Excursions from our boat, the Missing Lynx! Trip will head out at 11PM on July 3rd so we can be in an awesome place to watch the fireworks, which start at midnight . They look awesome and sound even louder on the water. We will return to dock at around 12:45AM after the show. Come view the Sewardfireworks with Seward Ocean Excursions from our boat, the Missing Lynx! Trip will head out atonso we can be in an awesome place to watch the fireworks, which start at. They look awesome and sound even louder on the water. We will return to dock at aroundafter the show.

Trip limited to 6 people! $75 a person plus tax/passenger fee.

Coffee, hot chocolate, water, and tea provided, feel free to bring something for yourself too!

In case it’s raining, we have a nice cabin with a heater as well!

Contact us at (907) 599-0499 , our website, or on Facebook to reserve your spot!