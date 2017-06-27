3022 ft. Movie at the Seward Community Library & Museum Thurs, Fri & Sat

Free Movie

Seward Community Library & Museum

239 6th Avenue

Community Room @ 3pm

Thursday, June 29

Join us for a special free showing of the 2015 documentary film, 3022 ft., about the Mount Marathon Race, directed by Natalie Fedak and Ma Romey. 3022 ft. is 64 minutes long and features Holly Brooks, Denali Foldager, Flip Foldager, Rickey Gates, Christy Marvin, Matt Navokovick, Allie Ostrander, Najeeby Quinn, Ann Spencer Eric Strabel and more.

“For over a hundred years on the 4th of July, runners have dared cliffs, scree fields, and waterfalls in a race up and down the 3022ft of Mt. Marathon. Set in the stunning coastal town Seward, Alaska, the Mt. Marathon foot race draws crowds of 40,000 annually to watch America’s most dangerous 5k race. In 2014, a stay at home mom challenged an Olympic skier for the women’s title, the men’s record holder fought to retain his title in a field of hungry professionals, and a former junior champion searched for a second chance after struggling with injury and drug addiction. Guiding us through the race is our lovable Man of the Mountain, Flip Foldager, a Seward native and a 35 time race finisher. Intimate interviews with all the top athletes reveal an inspiring story about running, community, personal strength and a race you’ll have to see to believe. Written by Natalie Fedak”

Thanks to Max Romey for giving the Seward Community Library & Museum permission to show this movie!

For more information, call 907-224-4082.