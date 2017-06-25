25th Anniversary of the Seward Iditarod Trail/Bike Path

The public is invited to join the Seward Iditarod Trail Blazers and the Iditarod Historic Trail Alliance to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Seward portion of the historic Iditarod Trail, aka the bike path.

Swing by the Branson Pavilion on Sunday, June 4 between 11 and 4 pm for hot dogs,beverages, birthday cake, and door prizes.

Learn more about the Iditarod National Historic Trail, the Seward Iditarod Trail Blazers and the IHT Alliance.

Celebrate the trail, bike path, and National Trails Day by walking the first mile of the historic Iditarod Trail between the Alaska Sealife Center and the boat harbor or beyond. Rain or shine! Bring a friend!