2017 Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers CSI Forensic Camp for Kids

Alaskan youth, ages 15 to 18, are gathering at the State of Alaska’s Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory from June 5th through June 9th (2017) for a week of comprehensive forensic science education and demonstrations.

Sponsored by FOAST, and in participation with the U.S. Marshal Service, Anchorage Police Department, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska State Troopers, and staff from the Crime Lab, students are studying the scientific professions within law enforcement. The first three days focus on CSI studies and field presentations, including several mock crime scenes comparable to actual law enforcement protocols and process. The fourth day concludes the week at the Rabbit Creek Shooting Range in Anchorage, with elements from the Department of Fish and Game Hunter Information and Training Program, including firearm handling and safety, being overviewed to the students. The final day will include Courtroom procedures and case presentation

“The FOAST CSI Camp generates interest in, and exposure to, the scientific fields within public safety and law enforcement,” says Camp Director and retired Alaska State Trooper Captain, Steve Arlow. “We have two age brackets, over two weeks, and in-depth curriculum, as well as hands-on demonstrations and presentations, so students are afforded an opportunity to tangibly experience forensics. We hope to inspire future scientists while promoting a career choice of public safety.”

Funding for the annual non-profit camp comes from $225 tuition, and through the generous support of the Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers. FOAST has sponsored the camp annually for over a decade. The tuition provides a CSI shirt, DVD of the week’s events for each student, daily lunch, transportation for field trips, CSI supplies, and instructor fees.

The Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers (FOAST) is a non-profit organization of retired and active Troopers and law enforcement. Its statewide mission is to support youth as well as manage the (free entrance) Alaska Law Enforcement Museum in Anchorage on 5th Avenue.