Young Life Garage Sale

by Jason Bickling

                                                                                                                           Young Life will be having a Garage Sale this Friday and Saturday, June 2nd and 3rd at Seward City Church (Nash Rd. mile 1.7). We will be open shortly on Friday evening from 7-8 and our hours on Saturday will be 9am – 2pm. All proceeds from the sale will go to send kids to camp in Oregon June 17th-23rd.  If you want to donate, please drop items off at the church this Thursday and Friday from 5pm – 8pm.  If you have any questions, please contact Jason at 907-769-1387.

