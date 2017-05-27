Young Life Garage Sale

Young Life will be having a Garage Sale this Friday and Saturday, June 2nd and 3rd at Seward City Church (Nash Rd. mile 1.7). We will be open shortly on Friday evening from 7-8 and our hours on Saturday will be 9am – 2pm. All proceeds from the sale will go to send kids to camp in Oregon June 17th-23rd. If you want to donate, please drop items off at the church this Thursday and Friday from 5pm – 8pm. If you have any questions, please contact Jason at 907-769-1387.

