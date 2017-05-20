Xtra Puffs Puffin Mural Reception

Sunny skies greeted the 5 pm reception on Saturday for Seward Mural Society’s most recent mural, the spectacular, 32′ tall “Xtra Puffs” by Master Artist Liza McElroy. The giant mural features a Tufted Puffin (“tough guys wear black”), and a Horned Puffin. Many of the volunteer artists were able to attend the reception and posed for photos at the feet the puffins, looking tiny by comparison. Seward Mural Society President Jennifer Headtke spoke about the history of the Mural Society and how Seward evolved to become the Mural Capital of Alaska. Tom Tougas, Hotel 360 owner and local art supporter extraordinaire, praised Liza’s phenomenal talent and encouraged the crowd to enjoy her second beautiful mural on the west side of the hotel that features life-like wildlife from a bumblebee to humpback whales in scenic Resurrection Bay.

Seward-born author and historian Jackie Pels signed her fascinating new book on Seward’s amazing murals, “Framed by Sea and Sky: Community Art in Seward, Mural Capital of Alaska.” Jackie will be on hand on Sunday at the Seward Museum at 239 Sixth Avenue from 1 to 5 pm to visit and sign her book.

Many thanks to Liza McElroy, Jennifer Headtke, the volunteer artists, the Seward Mural Society donors, and the Sponsors who made it all possible: Tom and Mary Tougas, Bruce and Carol Jaffa, Alaska Geographic, Holland America Line, Willard and Bev Dunham, First National Bank, Dot Bardarson, Warren and Mary Huss, Chinooks Restaurant, Ranting Raven, Kerry and Kim Martin, Petro Marine Services, Margaret Anderson, and Jackie and Keith Campbell.

For more information on the Seward Mural Society and to learn how to become a volunteer mural artist or support the mural projects, please visit their website at sewardmuralsociety.blogspot.com or email info@sewardmuralsociety.com.

If you missed the mural unveiling, check it out on the north side of Hotel 360, located in the boat harbor at 1412 Fourth Avenue.

Carol Griswold

