Welcome SPRING at this Weekend’s Community Garden Kick-Off and Seed Starting Workshop!

Just a reminder that this Sunday Seward’s new Community Garden, Garden by the Bay, will be hosting an information kick-off event and seed starting workshop on Sunday, May 7th from 1:30-3:30pm at UAF’s KM Rae Building (at 3rd and Railway). This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information visit our earlier article about this event: http://sewardcitynews.com/2017/04/new-community-garden-set-break-ground-summer/

We thank the following organizations for their generous support of Seward’s new community garden: Seward Community Foundation * Wellness for All * University of Alaska Fairbanks, Seward Marine Center * Seward Prevention Coalition * Providence Seward.